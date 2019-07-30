Comparison of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 3 0.16 N/A -23.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -10.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7%. Competitively, 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 13.93% -14.44% 94.76% -23.55% -50.67% 49.27%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 was less bullish than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.