Comparison of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Since Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 80 0.86 N/A 2.97 28.77 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.63 N/A 11.99 12.36

In table 1 we can see Science Applications International Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. International Business Machines Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Science Applications International Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Science Applications International Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than International Business Machines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Science Applications International Corporation has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. International Business Machines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Science Applications International Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Business Machines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Science Applications International Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

The downside potential is -0.16% for Science Applications International Corporation with average price target of $83.33. International Business Machines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $158.56 average price target and a 10.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that International Business Machines Corporation looks more robust than Science Applications International Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.7% of Science Applications International Corporation shares and 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation shares. Science Applications International Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation was more bullish than International Business Machines Corporation.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats Science Applications International Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.