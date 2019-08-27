Comparison of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 79 0.99 N/A 2.97 28.77 Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.17 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3% Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International Corporation is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.36. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Science Applications International Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Computer Task Group Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Computer Task Group Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Computer Task Group Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.54% for Science Applications International Corporation with average target price of $83.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 53.1%. Science Applications International Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02% Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation has stronger performance than Computer Task Group Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.