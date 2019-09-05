Comparison of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.