Comparison of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
