Comparison of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 68.3%. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.