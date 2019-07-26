Comparison of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 113.13 N/A -2.35 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 265.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 191.08% stronger performance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.