Comparison of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.91 N/A -2.40 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Pfenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.