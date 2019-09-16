Comparison of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), both competing one another are Steel & Iron companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.30 N/A 2.63 10.13 Northwest Pipe Company 25 1.21 N/A 2.51 9.31

Table 1 demonstrates Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and Northwest Pipe Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northwest Pipe Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Pipe Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5% Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 11.5% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Northwest Pipe Company’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Its rival Northwest Pipe Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 3.7 respectively. Northwest Pipe Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and Northwest Pipe Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northwest Pipe Company 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -1.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Northwest Pipe Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Northwest Pipe Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57% Northwest Pipe Company -5.04% -10.26% -0.64% 3.78% 20.41% 0.3%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Northwest Pipe Company

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats Northwest Pipe Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.