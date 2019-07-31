Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.03 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Savara Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Savara Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.84 beta.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Savara Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,480.46% and its average price target is $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.