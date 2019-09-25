Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is a contrast between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Savara Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 1,400.38% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.