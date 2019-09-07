Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Savara Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Cortexyme Inc. which has a 15.9 Current Ratio and a 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
