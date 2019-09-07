Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Savara Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Cortexyme Inc. which has a 15.9 Current Ratio and a 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.