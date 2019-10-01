Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Savara Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,131,238,296.83% -45.6% -32.6% Compugen Ltd. 1,490,918,201.18% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Savara Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.62 beta which makes it 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 24.3%. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.