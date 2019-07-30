Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Demonstrates Savara Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Savara Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $66, with potential upside of 348.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.