Comparison of Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.18 N/A 1.75 31.43 Whitestone REIT 13 4.11 N/A 0.51 25.25

Demonstrates Saul Centers Inc. and Whitestone REIT earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Whitestone REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Saul Centers Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Saul Centers Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Saul Centers Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Whitestone REIT has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Saul Centers Inc. and Whitestone REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 10.16% for Saul Centers Inc. with consensus target price of $58. Competitively Whitestone REIT has an average target price of $14.33, with potential upside of 14.09%. Based on the results given earlier, Whitestone REIT is looking more favorable than Saul Centers Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.3% of Saul Centers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.6% of Whitestone REIT are owned by institutional investors. Saul Centers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of Whitestone REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. 1.66% 3.94% -3.55% 9.37% 15.11% 16.67% Whitestone REIT 2.64% 5.85% -9.82% -7.55% 9.74% 4.81%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc. was more bullish than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Saul Centers Inc. beats Whitestone REIT.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.