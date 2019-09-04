Comparison of Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.04 N/A 1.75 31.25 Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.68 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Saul Centers Inc. and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6% Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Saul Centers Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Saul Centers Inc. and Kite Realty Group Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 1 2.33

Saul Centers Inc.’s upside potential is 13.21% at a $58 average target price. On the other hand, Kite Realty Group Trust’s potential upside is 3.34% and its average target price is $15.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Saul Centers Inc. is looking more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Saul Centers Inc. and Kite Realty Group Trust are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 97.4% respectively. 0.5% are Saul Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc. has stronger performance than Kite Realty Group Trust

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Kite Realty Group Trust.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.