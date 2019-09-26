Comparison of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 122 16.39 N/A -5.94 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 116.96 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.97 shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$191.78 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 152.47%. Competitively the average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 64.38% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 82.09%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.