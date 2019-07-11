Comparison of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 34.48 N/A -5.42 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $203.56, while its potential upside is 34.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. 4.5% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.