Comparison of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We will be comparing the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 33.50 N/A -5.94 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 39.29% at a $203.56 consensus price target. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 89.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.