Comparison of SAP SE (SAP) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Both SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 6.22 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SAP SE and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SAP SE and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

SAP SE has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Riot Blockchain Inc. has a 3.44 beta which is 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1 and 1. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SAP SE’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SAP SE and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SAP SE’s upside potential is 28.05% at a $152.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year SAP SE’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

