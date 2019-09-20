Comparison of SAP SE (SAP) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

As Application Software companies, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 123 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 Manhattan Associates Inc. 69 9.05 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SAP SE and Manhattan Associates Inc. Manhattan Associates Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SAP SE. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SAP SE’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Volatility and Risk

SAP SE is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Manhattan Associates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SAP SE and Manhattan Associates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$152.33 is SAP SE’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.73%. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 average price target and a 15.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SAP SE looks more robust than Manhattan Associates Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 25.5% of SAP SE shares. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year SAP SE has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors SAP SE.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.