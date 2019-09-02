Comparison of Sanofi (SNY) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi 43 0.00 N/A 1.97 21.12 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 4 35.43 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sanofi and TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sanofi and TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 0.00% 0% 0% TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0.00% -159.7% -73.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, TherapeuticsMD Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.8% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.4% of Sanofi shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.76% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% TherapeuticsMD Inc. -2.27% -16.02% -49.29% -57.76% -61.05% -43.57%

For the past year Sanofi’s stock price has smaller decline than TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Summary

Sanofi beats on 6 of the 8 factors TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company manufactures and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. The company markets its products primarily through a direct national sales force to health care providers in the OB/GYN market space. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.