Comparison of Sanmina Corporation (SANM) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

This is a contrast between Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina Corporation 30 0.26 N/A 1.58 19.78 Intevac Inc. 5 1.12 N/A 0.25 22.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sanmina Corporation and Intevac Inc. Intevac Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sanmina Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Sanmina Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Intevac Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sanmina Corporation and Intevac Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sanmina Corporation has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intevac Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sanmina Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Intevac Inc. has 3.4 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intevac Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanmina Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sanmina Corporation and Intevac Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 61.8%. Sanmina Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Intevac Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanmina Corporation -3.56% -2.59% -3.5% 22.57% 2.7% 29.55% Intevac Inc. 8.09% 12.42% 4.86% 15.67% 20.65% 7.27%

For the past year Sanmina Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Intevac Inc.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.