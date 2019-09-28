Comparison of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.39 115.55M -0.89 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 15.22M -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,053,327,256.15% -24.7% -15.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 153,427,419.35% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 192.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 19.70% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11. Competitively the consensus price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, which is potential 117.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.