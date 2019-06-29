Comparison of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 15.55 N/A -0.71 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.69 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.95 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 2.14% at a $11 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, which is potential 134.10% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ImmunoGen Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.