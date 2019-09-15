Comparison of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We are comparing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta, while its volatility is 192.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 1.38% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.