Comparison of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.91 N/A -0.89 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.93 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.92 and it happens to be 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a -6.54% downside potential and a consensus target price of $11. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 83.43% and its average target price is $69.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.