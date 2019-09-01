Comparison of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Since Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.92% and an $11 consensus price target. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 421.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.