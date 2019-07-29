Comparison of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

We are comparing SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.59 N/A 0.48 4.42 MV Oil Trust 8 4.94 N/A 1.42 5.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MV Oil Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 0% 0% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MV Oil Trust’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.58 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Permian Trust and MV Oil Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 10%. Insiders held 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. Competitively, 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust -6.58% -12.7% -6.99% -2.29% -7.39% 12.7% MV Oil Trust 1.92% -0.47% 13.62% -4.92% -2.96% 21.57%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust was less bullish than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 8 of the 7 factors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.