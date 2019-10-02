Comparison of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 0.00 39.38M 0.46 4.12 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.00 3.25M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SandRidge Permian Trust and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 2,405,473,092.66% 20.8% 20.8% Barnwell Industries Inc. 445,877,349.43% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. In other hand, Barnwell Industries Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Permian Trust and Barnwell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders held 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance while Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SandRidge Permian Trust beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.