Comparison of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 0.00 20.47M 0.19 3.43 Apache Corporation 23 10.68 374.61M 0.28 86.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Apache Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 3,747,025,443.90% 18.9% 18.9% Apache Corporation 1,621,688,311.69% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 2 3 1 2.17

Meanwhile, Apache Corporation’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 8.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was more bearish than Apache Corporation.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 11 of the 14 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.