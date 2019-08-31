Comparison of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|2
|0.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|33
|2.27
|N/A
|4.00
|7.75
In table 1 we can see Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|38.6%
|-5.2%
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|28.5%
|7.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
Competitively Noble Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $36.25, with potential upside of 48.99%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, Noble Midstream Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|-8.84%
|-11.71%
|-17.65%
|-17.3%
|-83.1%
|13.95%
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|-1.84%
|-8.23%
|-9.47%
|-6.37%
|-40.98%
|7.45%
For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Noble Midstream Partners LP
Summary
Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 9 factors.
