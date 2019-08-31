Comparison of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.27 N/A 4.00 7.75

In table 1 we can see Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Noble Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $36.25, with potential upside of 48.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, Noble Midstream Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Noble Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 9 factors.