Comparison of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Both Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.63 N/A 3.28 12.02 FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 3.16 N/A 0.04 495.14

Table 1 highlights Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FSB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 21.19%. 1.9% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.06% -0.17% 8.08% -3.67% 7.64% 1.94%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats FSB Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.