Comparison of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Since Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.