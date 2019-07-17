Comparison of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.57% respectively. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund