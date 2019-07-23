Comparison of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund