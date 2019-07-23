Comparison of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
