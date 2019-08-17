Comparison of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 8.99 N/A 1.53 100.91 Zuora Inc. 19 6.09 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Zuora Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered salesforce.com inc. and Zuora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 27 2.93 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$182.86 is salesforce.com inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares. Comparatively, Zuora Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend while Zuora Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.