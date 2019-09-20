Comparison of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

We are comparing salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 9.15 N/A 1.53 100.91 Workday Inc. 198 12.14 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Workday Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Workday Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Workday Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc. has a consensus target price of $187.54, and a 22.10% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

salesforce.com inc. and Workday Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 94.6%. salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, 1% are Workday Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than Workday Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Workday Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.