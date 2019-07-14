Comparison of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

This is a contrast between salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 8.79 N/A 1.49 103.86 Talend S.A. 44 5.12 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of salesforce.com inc. and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6%

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Talend S.A. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. salesforce.com inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.52% and an $182.61 consensus target price. Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 43.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Talend S.A. seems more appealing than salesforce.com inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of salesforce.com inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Talend S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Talend S.A.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.