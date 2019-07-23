Comparison of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

We are contrasting salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 8.68 N/A 1.49 103.86 Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 5.57 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us salesforce.com inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. Its rival Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.87% for salesforce.com inc. with consensus price target of $182.61.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.