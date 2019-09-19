Comparison of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 23 6.82 N/A -0.01 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 100 12.28 N/A 0.99 102.70

Demonstrates SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Guidewire Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Guidewire Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$35 is SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 69.33%. On the other hand, Guidewire Software Inc.’s potential upside is 22.22% and its consensus price target is $132. Based on the data given earlier, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Guidewire Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares. About 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Guidewire Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.