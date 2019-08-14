Comparison of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 93.34 N/A -9.74 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Table 2 provides Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

A beta of 2.51 shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neurotrope Inc. has beta of 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, with potential upside of 28.44%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 16.2%. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.