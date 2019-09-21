Comparison of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5301.34 N/A -9.74 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of MediWound Ltd. is $10.25, which is potential 210.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 37.1%. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.