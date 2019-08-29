Comparison of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 94.72 N/A -9.74 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.68 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.51 shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.96% and an $213.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 92.30% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.