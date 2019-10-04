Comparison of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 159 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sage Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,534,696.95% -43.5% -40.6% ChromaDex Corporation 976,242,861.73% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. ChromaDex Corporation on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.