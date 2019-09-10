Comparison of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4866.53 N/A -9.74 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $213.33, and a 40.56% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 0.72% respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.