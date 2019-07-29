Comparison of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Both Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 6.11 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 0%. About 0.9% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.