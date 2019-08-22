Comparison of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

As Asset Management businesses, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. 1% are Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.