Comparison of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

We are comparing Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 1 0.00 1.53M -8.92 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 38 0.75 22.89M -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Safe-T Group Ltd and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Safe-T Group Ltd and Upland Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 174,937,114.11% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 59,749,412.69% -17.7% -3.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Safe-T Group Ltd and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Upland Software Inc. is $53, which is potential 43.01% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 7 of the 11 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.