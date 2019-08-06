Comparison of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.17 N/A -8.92 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Safe-T Group Ltd and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Safe-T Group Ltd and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.