Comparison of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.27 N/A -8.92 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Safe-T Group Ltd and Mitek Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Safe-T Group Ltd and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Mitek Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 37.89% and its average price target is $13.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Safe-T Group Ltd and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 62.1%. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd was more bearish than Mitek Systems Inc.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.